Cañeros and Sultanes divided the double Sunday day and with it the Green Force arranged the series in the northern sultana.

The 3 games had the particularity that the winner did so with 3 runs on the scoreboard. Yesterday the greens rose 3-0 and today they repeated the dose in the first of the double day, while the locals obtained the triumph 3 to 1.

Los Cañeros will return home to welcome the Venados de Mazatlán series that starts this Tuesday 15 at 7:30 pm. The meetings promise to be of high intensity with both squads tied for third place of the standing when there are only 6 games left to finish the first round.

The entire story of the first game unfolded in the opening of the second inning; Juan Uriarte started with a double and Eric Meza followed with a single, then came another double, this time from ground batted by Justin Dean which drove in Uriarte. Bruce Maxwell followed with a single to left scoring Meza and after dropping one out Edgar Robles came with a surprising bunt that became an infield hit and Dean scored with it.

Cristian Castillo took the loss by accepting the 3 runs in 4 innings, he got 6 hits, did not walk and struck out 2. He was followed by Roman Peña and Linder Castro.

The victory was taken by Rafael Pineda with 5 scoreless innings, they connected 2 hits, gave 1 walk and struck out 2. Fredy Quintero helped him and Conner Greene saved.

In the second game and third of the series it seemed that the Cañeros would get the clean opening the scoring in the third inning. After losing two outs, Marco Jaime came and parked at second base with a double to left and immediately Rodolfo Amador sent him to the register with a single to center.

But at the close of the same episode the Sultans turned the score around. With one out and two on base, Roberto Valenzuela hit a double against Luis Niebla’s pitches, thus towing Jared Oliva with the tie. Tomás Solís came on to relieve him and threw a wild pitch with which Alberto Carreón scored. Finally, Ricardo Serrano singled to the right with which Roberto Valenzuela scored.

Gabino Avalos started for Sultanes and worked 2 2/3 innings in which he allowed 1 run, had 3 hits, walked 3 and struck out 1. He was followed the winner Jonas GaribayIvan Zavala, Norman Elenes, Jeff Singer and Joe Riley.

We recommend you read:

Miguel Vázquez started for Cañeros and took charge of 2 scoreless innings, they connected 3 hits, he walked 1 and struck out 1. They followed him the defeated Luis NieblaTomas Solís, Andres Avila, José Quezada, Juan Gámez and Adrián Hernández.