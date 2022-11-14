The UAE government organized knowledge workshops aimed at building the capacities of a group of specialized employees in the Presidency of the Kyrgyz Republic office, and training them on the government accelerators model, as part of joint efforts to transfer this model in preparation for the launch of the first batch of Kyrgyz accelerators, as part of the strategic partnership initiatives in government modernization that it signed The two governments last December.

The workshops, which were organized in Dubai with the participation of a number of officials and employees from the Kyrgyz government, focused on the stages of government accelerators, which include identifying challenges and targets, working on them within joint teams, leading to launching initiatives, and addressing their work methodology based on developing solutions to government work challenges within a period of time. period not exceeding 100 days.

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Cabinet Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, stressed, during his meeting with the delegation of the Kyrgyz government, the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanging knowledge and experiences between the governments of the two friendly countries, and that the leadership of the UAE government believes in the importance of global partnerships in enhancing the readiness of governments for the future, and building Its capabilities to face the great changes that the world is going through, and is keen to share its expertise and experiences in the areas of government work with various governments, which will reflect positively on individuals and societies.

Abdullah Lootah said that the government accelerators model represents a distinguished global experience developed by the UAE government, and it has proven great success in creating solutions to challenges and accelerating their implementation, and has contributed to enhancing government proactivity and flexibility, noting that sharing this experience with the world is a priority for the UAE government seeking to consolidate its role. Positive in global efforts to create a better future.

The interactive workshops focused on providing participants with the tools and skills necessary to design projects, initiatives and solutions to government work challenges, by involving them in a simulation model of the most important stages of government accelerators, based on completing the challenge within 100 days.

The workshops included a number of knowledge sessions that focused on the need to develop major challenges and work to find solutions to them, and the mechanisms for forming joint working teams from various parties to work within one team on designing and launching comprehensive national initiatives.

The methodology of the 100-day challenge in the model of government accelerators launched by the UAE government covers three main stages. The first stage includes setting challenges, presenting and reviewing proposals and identifying the leadership teams for them, and then the second stage in which the accelerators teams determine the goals to be worked on, and launch workshops and mid-term review of achieving the goals, while the third phase focuses on achieving sustainability and expanding the scope of results.

The governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Kyrgyz Republic signed a strategic partnership agreement in government modernization at Expo 2020 Dubai, and focused on 13 vital axes to develop the Kyrgyz government work system, including leaders, government capacity building, government accelerators, government services, economy, tourism, government quality, and youth, And agriculture, business incubators, national strategy, government performance, programming, policies and strategies. More than 1,200 employees of the Kyrgyz government have been trained since the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, over about 3,500 hours of training, in more than 12 interactive workshops.