“I have to make another one,” the singer kept telling himself. The song became so popular ten years ago that it was still the most viewed video on YouTube four and a half years later. That is still an absolute record. The clip has now been viewed more than 4.6 billion times on the video platform. According to the social media experts at ‘Brandwatch’, Gangnam Style is still in the top 10 most viewed videos ever on YouTube.

Thanks to the success, Psy signed a contract with Justin Bieber’s management, was chased by the paparazzi every day and released a song with Snoop Dogg. To become even more successful, Psy also decided to move to Los Angeles. However, he never scored such a big hit as Gangnam Style again.

The singer now lives in South Korea again and accompanies artists there. The 45-year-old has found his peace again, he says. "If another good song comes along and if something like that happens again: great. And if not, that's fine too," says Psy. "For now, I'm doing what feels right."

Watch and listen again to the mega hit ‘Gangnam Style’ by Psy.

