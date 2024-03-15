Today The person who served as a “second mother” to Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas has diedaccording to the own words of the current mayor of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Today he died who served as a “second mother” for Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojasaccording to the current mayor of MonterreyNew Lion.

the same son of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta and Diana Laura Riojasboth deceased, announced the sad news through their social networks with an emotional message.

“I want to take this moment to make a very special mention of a person that I love very muchwhich I admire very much, which means a lot to me… Today, after a battle with cancer, Chiqui from the stars“said Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, with a lump in his throat.

The Emmecista mayor reported that Hilda Elisa Rioja Reyes “Chiqui” was the one who took care of him and his sister once his mother died and his father was subsequently murdered during a campaign event in 1994, when Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta sought to become president of Mexico with the PRI, which is why He said he was very grateful to his aunt, who without hesitation he said was “a second mother” to him.

“ In the worst moment of my life, he saved my life!… I love you mom! …Thank you for that example of bravery, courage, strength. God knows there are very strong women in our family and I have two, not one, two mothers to prove it. Rest in peace, I love you!”

The “second mother” of Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas dies

Through social networks, the Government of Monterrey issued a condolences to Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas and so did other officials, including the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, who posted: “My dear @colosioriojas, I send a big hug to you and your entire family for this loss.”