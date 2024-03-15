Here is what the new law provides. All the details. Interview

The world of agriculture has protested for a long time in recent weeks and in recent days its proposal on generational turnover has become law. Affaritaliani.it he talks about it with the president of the agriculture commission in the Chamber Mirco Carloni.

What does the law specifically provide?

“The League law, which I signed for the first time, represents a signal aimed at young people, demonstrating that the Italian parliament believes in the beauty of agriculture and in the defense of food as our strategic product, encouraging the new generations to get involved. Regarding funding, we are talking about an expected 200 million. The most important issue that agitates the sector is unfair competition which introduces below-cost products, humiliating our farmers. For this reason, together with my colleague Bergamini, we have proposed a PDL to fix the costs below which will be able to come down to the Chamber next week”.

What are the main obstacles facing young agricultural entrepreneurs and how do you plan to overcome them?

“The main obstacles that young agricultural entrepreneurs must overcome include access to credit, technology transfer and the acquisition of new skills. The law finally seeks to respond to these challenges through targeted measures.”

How do you intend to encourage young entrepreneurs to purchase the land and structures needed to start an agricultural business and what are the tax implications for those who opt for the preferential tax regime?

“To encourage the purchase of land and agricultural structures, it is planned to activate a fund that can stimulate financial intermediaries to give confidence to young people. Credit rules cannot be uniform for all companies, therefore it is necessary to adopt specific measures to promote access to credit for young farmers. If Parliament really wants to give confidence to young people, they will have to do so starting with financial intermediaries. Tax breaks are also envisaged, such as the right of agricultural pre-emption and the tax credit for training “.

You talk about a national observatory for entrepreneurship and youth work in agriculture. What is the role of this body and what are its tasks?

“The dynamics of youth businesses in agriculture are different from those of senior businesses, therefore it was necessary to establish a national discussion table through youth trade union organisations, which will finally have a political place for discussion”.

What do you mean when you say 'promoting the permanence of young people in the agricultural sector and generational turnover'? Can you explain it to us in simple terms?

“The objective is to make young people feel at the center of a new season in agriculture. Italy risks losing its best part if the internal areas become depopulated or if young people do not continue the work of previous generations. The profitability of sector is crucial to guarantee permanence, and to do this, it is necessary to remove obstacles to agricultural enterprise, reducing bureaucracy and offering social consideration to young people who choose this path. The land is our past, but it will also be our future , it must be a priority.”