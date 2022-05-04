They were going to get married very soon. They had been together since 2018. But something major disrupted their marriage plans: The bride nearly killed her partner’s dog during her bachelorette party. To celebrate, she organized a party in the house she was already living in, while her boyfriend went to her parents’ house but left her dog, warning her to lock him in a room to avoid problems. But it wasn’t: “Apparently the girls thought it would be great to put everything in low tables and let the dog wander around instead of keeping him in our room. Later, they got drunk and didn’t realize that the animal was drinking and eating as much as it could, ”the 28-year-old says on Reddit.

The veterinarians saved the animal: the dog had “consumed large quantities of chocolate and alcohol, something that is literally poison for him.”

Faced with that irresponsible gesture, the man decided to end the relationship and cancel the marriage: “I told her to leave home.”

And this despite the man’s mother, the future mother-in-law, sided with the missing bride claiming that the woman hadn’t done it on purpose, that the dog was still alive and that it had been a terrible mistake.

However, the man did not change his position: «He proved to be negligent and irresponsible. I think I understand that I don’t want to spend my life with someone who has such a blatant disregard for human or animal life, ”the man on Reddit cut short.

twitter @ fulviocerutti

