The group of the ejido Flores Magón won the series cleanly against the Ejido México-Notaría Vega squad in the actions of the 2022 campaign of the Jorge Ávila Sunday Baseball League of third force.

The wins were 7-2 and 7-6 with pitches by Gerardo Balderrama who won the pair of games and defeats by Benjamín Romero and Esteban Peñuelas.

In the highlights of the offense, Miguel Osuna hit 7-4, Henderson Mora 7-2, Isaac Siqueiros 6-2, and Carlos Vega 7-3 for the losers. For Flores Magón, Ray Armenta 9-5, Cesar Valdez 8-2, and Pedro Hernández 9-3 with a home run.

The Mets-Plan de Ayala team prevailed 13-1 in the morning game over Saja Materials with a victory by Irving Flores and a setback by Lino López. The materialists won the second of the series 6-1 with a victory for Brayan Gálvez and a loss for Jorge Cervantes.

In the best offense, Jesús Ayala batted 4-5, Germán Ibarra 6-3, Diego Márquez 7-3, and Héctor López 3-2.

The Benito Juárez-Colorado Tours ejido team won twice 4-3 and 2-1 against the Chiken Liren team with triumphs by Alberto Báez and Carlos Alcántar.

Héctor Barreras batted 6-4, Yovani González 6-2, Kevin Figueroa 4-2, Liren Gastélum 6-4, Pilar Romero 5-3 and Gabriel González 7-2.

The team from the ejido 1 de Mayo prevailed to the sound of 7-2 and 9-0 against Deportivo Roberto Ruíz with wins for pitchers Gustavo López and Martín Portillo and setbacks for Osvaldo Ibarra and Jesús Martínez.

Miguel Corvera batted 6-2, Jesús Bojórquez 1-1, Ricardo Moreno 7-5, Geovany Lugo 6-3 and Iván Huicho 3-2.

Ejido Luisiana prevailed 3-1 in the morning against Julio Automatic Transmissions, but in the afternoon it was defeated 1-0. The winning pitchers were Brayan Camacho and Álvaro Castro and Cristian Bojórquez and Juan López lost. Orlando García batted 3-7, Mario Anaya 2-7, Mariano Zazueta 2-2, and José Luis Parra 3-1.