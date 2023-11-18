“We have created good foundations, but now we have to settle the ground floor well to make our house grow as best as possible. This work makes me very proud and proud.” With 2 Olympic gold medals and 4 time trial world titles and 7 classic Monumento with 88 successes in his career, today that he is no longer in the middle of the group but divides his time between the flagship and the office to manage the Tudor Pro Cycling Team (in 2023 he finished with 11 victories), Fabian Cancellara’s enthusiasm is still that of a boy.