Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Cancel | A state of emergency was declared in Peru, the president promised elections already next year

December 14, 2022
in World Europe
Seven people have died in demonstrations supporting former president Pedro Castillo.

In Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday due to the protests. The new president of Peru Dina Boluarte suggested that the country’s next elections could be held as early as December next year.

The president already promised over the weekend to bring the elections up by two years, but Boluarte’s proposal for the elections to be held in April 2024 was not enough to calm the ongoing protests in the country.

On Wednesday, the judge postponed for 24 hours the hearing that will decide whether to release the country’s former president Pedro Castillosuspected of rebellion and conspiracy.

Seven people have died in the demonstrations supporting Castillo. More than 200 people are said to have been injured.

