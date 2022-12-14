Cancel | A state of emergency was declared in Peru, the president promised elections already next year

Seven people have died in demonstrations supporting former president Pedro Castillo.

In Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday due to the protests. The new president of Peru Dina Boluarte suggested that the country’s next elections could be held as early as December next year.

The president already promised over the weekend to bring the elections up by two years, but Boluarte’s proposal for the elections to be held in April 2024 was not enough to calm the ongoing protests in the country.

On Wednesday, the judge postponed for 24 hours the hearing that will decide whether to release the country’s former president Pedro Castillosuspected of rebellion and conspiracy.

