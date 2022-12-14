Many know the “betrayal story” between Karla Luna and Karla Paniniwho made up the successful comedy duo “The Washerwomen”. Supposedly, the “comare güera” got involved in the marriage of the “comare morena” with Americo Garza. Ultimately, the former comedian stayed on and married the husband of her “best friend.” Maryfer Centeno, body language experton his YouTube channel, made an analysis of this pair of women, describing them as seductive, brave and competitive.

When analyzing various photographs of “Las Lavanderas”, he mentioned that Karla Luna had blind trust in Karla Panini. “In most of the photographs, the one who recharges the most, the one who searches the most, is impressive, always the one who gets closest, the one who hugs the most, always the one who has the most contact, is Karla Luna, she is the one who searches the most to Karla Panini”.

Regarding their signatures, that of Karla Luna was more legible, with a circle split in two, which is interpreted as this person debate between heart and reason. the one of Karla Panini is more rounded, which means that it is very vain and intuitive. “They are both great seductresses, they are never satisfied with what they achieve, like they always want more, they are both competitive women, brave women.”

Likewise, Maryfer Centeno analyzed the controversial interview of Karla Panini with Gustavo Adolfo Infantewhere he assured that things did not happen as many people believe, that he does not owe anyone an apology and that the alleged betrayal is something that he clarified at the time with Karla Luna.

“The clothes she chose, I would not have dressed her in yellow, and even less with shoulder pads that make her look so strong, I would not have made her up so much because she is supposed to be trying to clean up her image, the white pants are justified because it is a symptom of impurity, which for some strange reason she wants to pretend”.

Seeing some photos of Karla Panini and Américo Garza, she stressed that she is the one who dominates the relationship and is willing to defend her marriage, whatever happens. The Mexican graphologist also said that during the aforementioned interview, she remained very alert and serious“despite the fact that she is telling her truth, she is convinced of her speech, it is not that she is right, she believes in what she is saying”.

In accordance with Maryfer Ryethough Karla Panini assures that she is indifferent to all the attacks against herfor his alleged betrayal of Karla Luna, the reality is different.

“If she really was indifferent, she wouldn’t give so many explanations, when you give so many explanations, it reflects that you care, it reflects that it hurts you, she is an ambitious woman, she would have liked to go further and not just be a trend like what people see, but also to be a trend as a human being, as a person”.