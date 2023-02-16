The tribute that you have paid to the potato is equal to what this tuber has given to the world (which is a lot, of course). In these seven days, we have received a great variety and quantity of recipes with this ingredient as the main ingredient, from purees to salads or soups. We are very excited, really. As in all previous editions of the Comidista Invitado contest, we thank you for your love and culinary tenacity.

Among all the proposals that you have sent us, the jury comidister has decided that the winner is the one sent by Juan Vicente Jiménez: potato broth with coriander. “This is a traditional Canarian soup that admits several versions, some contain pork, carrots or tomatoes”, comments the winner of this eighth edition. This one that Juan Vicente has presented includes, in addition to potatoes and cilantro, millo (corn): “This is how my mother-in-law, Loli Dávila, makes it, all the credit belongs to her.”

As a reward for such an appetizing broth, Juan Vicente, Loli and the rest of the family will be able to enjoy a very complete batch of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

The winner claims that this soup is made very quickly, which “makes it ideal for dinner.” “It is also a very appetizing dish in the cold season,” he declares. A recipe that draws from the entrails of the gastronomy of the Canary Islands, from lifelong stew women like Loli and respect for all this tradition professed by cooks like Juan Vicente.

POTATO BROTH WITH CILANTRO

Ingredients

For four persons

8 medium potatoes

2 piñas (corn cobs)

1 bunch of coriander

1/2 bell pepper

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

4 eggs

Saffron

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt

Preparation

Peel and chop the onions and peppers into small cubes and slice and slice the garlic. Sauté the onion in a cauldron with a little oil and when golden add the garlic and pepper. Then add the potatoes cut into pieces to the sauce, and add the saffron and cilantro finely chopped. Extract the millo -corn- from the cob and combine it with the rest of the ingredients. Cover with water, stir and cook over moderate heat (low heat in the case of a cast iron pot) for about 35 minutes. Confirm that the potatoes are cooked and hide the eggs in the same broth. Serve accompanied by bread, cheese and/or olives, if desired.

If your recipe has not been one of the winners, don’t worry. The Comidista Invitado contest will return soon with a different challenge, but with the same objective: that you can be the protagonist of this website for a day.

You can consult the bases of the contest here.