Elisabetta Canalis without a bra: designer transparencies

Elisabetta Canalis queen, indeed an authentic social empress. The years go by and the former tissue seems to become more and more beautiful day after day.

In recent days, his photo, taken in a fashion club in Los Angeles, has depopulated dress in electric blue and with a transparency which hinted at a possible lack of bra.

The result was a success: Eli made his followers dream with an author’s peek-a-boo.

Elisabetta Canalis (Instagram littlecrumb_)



Elisabetta Canalis ready for the costume test

Then, here it is in version… ready for the costume test: summer is approaching and there Canalis publishes a short video, jacket and bra underneath, the body to scream (LOOK AT THE PHOTOS IN THE GALLERY). The showgirl’s fans can’t wait to see her on the beach in the sea of ​​her beloved Sardinia and, waiting for her to return to Italy, they send her comments of love. “There are perfect women and then there is Elisabetta”.

Elisabetta Canalis, training and kickboxing: the ring awaits you!

But Canalis is also a super sports car. A lot of gym and the passion for kickboxing: lately she has published new videos that show her training with boxing gloves.

Elisabetta Canalis trains (Instagram littlecrumb_)



About a year ago he stepped into the ring at Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition against Rachele Muratori in a three-round match which was a success. Soon we could see it again in action…

