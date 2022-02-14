Canadian authorities will provide Ukraine with lethal weapons and ammunition in the amount of 7.8 million Canadian dollars (6.1 million US dollars). This was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CTV News.

The Canadian politician also added that he approved an additional loan of 500 million Canadian dollars (about 390 million US dollars) to support the economic stability of Ukraine. This loan will be offered to Kiev in addition to the 120 million Canadian dollars allocated in January.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau. The leaders of the countries discussed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in Ukraine. Zelensky also thanked Trudeau for financial assistance.