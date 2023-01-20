The mayoress of Cartagena and the Canadian ambassador to Spain, Wendy Drukier, in a meeting at the Canadian Embassy. / Philip G. pay / ayto. from Cartagena

The Sea of ​​Music of Cartagena will have Canada as a guest country. A multicultural country that is a reference throughout the world for its support of culture in general, and musical artists in particular. The festival, which this year celebrates its 28th edition, will be held from July 14 to 22 and will announce its complete program at the end of March.

This was announced jointly by the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the Canadian Ambassador to Spain, Wendy Drukier, in a meeting held at the Canadian Embassy in Madrid, where they were accompanied by the Councilor for Tourism, Cristina Pérez, and the political adviser of the embassy of Canada, Christopher Berzins,

«Canada made a pioneering decision in the world back in 1971: the adoption of multiculturalism as a State policy. More than 45 years later, cultural diversity is one of the hallmarks of the North American country. A cultural diversity that we show to our public every year at La Mar de Músicas, so we could not have found a better travel companion”, commented the mayoress of Cartagena.

«Canadian multiculturalism has focused from its origins on the integration of the cultures brought by the migrants who arrived in Canada. Its roots come from all corners of the world. More than 200 languages ​​are spoken in Canada. Its cultural fabric is vibrant and varied, stitched together by many cultures and heritages. Its indigenous, colonial influences and those that brought migrants from other origins is what we are going to show in Cartagena,” added Arroyo.

«In our festival there will be groups that come from Canada, although it seems that they come from Africa, Latin America or any other part of the world. That is its greatness and that is how we are going to make it known. In times where xenophobic discourses grow, Canada is an example of integration and respect for the culture of the other »he concluded.