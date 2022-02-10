The protest of hundreds of truckers in Ottawa against the vaccination pass intensifies. New blockades extending to roads leading into the US have forced several auto giants to close or cut production on both sides of the border. Meanwhile, authorities in Paris and Brussels have announced that they are barring similar caravans from entering their cities.

Protests against restrictions by Covid-19 in Canada tighten the screws of the automotive industry.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” extends beyond the streets of Ottawa, the capital, blocking traffic and disrupting commerce at the busiest border crossing in North America.

The demonstration began on January 28 and the chaos led the mayor of the Canadian capital, Jim Watson, to declare a state of emergency, but the demonstration has been expanding even more.

Since last Monday, February 7, the blockades on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, have interrupted the flow of auto parts and other products from one side of the border to the other. And in the last few hours the situation has become unsustainable for some companies.

The mayor of Windsor declared that the authorities are prepared to withdraw, if necessary, the protesting truckers, stressing that the movement threatens to affect the economy of both countries.

In the neighboring province of Manitoba, the main land crossing between Canada and the US is also blocked.

Given the situation, companies such as Ford, Toyota and General Motors announced that they were forced to close or reduce production in both countries.

Ford said its engine plant in Windsor reopened on Thursday, February 10, after closing on Wednesday due to a lack of parts. However, the company’s factory and assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto, are operating at reduced capacity, the automaker explained.

“This disruption to the Detroit-Windsor Bridge harms customers, autoworkers, suppliers, communities and businesses on both sides of the border… We hope that this situation will be resolved quickly because it could have a widespread impact on all automakers in the US.” USA and Canada,” the company said in a statement.

A young boy walks between trucks, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest the coronavirus vaccination mandate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 9, 2022. © Carlos Osorio / Reuters

The situation worsens as a general malaise adds up. From initial opposition to vaccination requirements, the truckers’ movement morphed into a broader demonstration against all restrictions related to Covid-19 and the liberal Trudeau government and highlights the constraints of the pandemic around the world. .

Protesters have also raised their voices against a carbon tax.

Meanwhile, authorities say traffic disruptions have also affected roads leading to the airport.

The United States braces for similar lockdowns

While the protest in Canada grows, in its neighboring country the authorities reported that they are preparing for the possibility of similar mobilizations of truck caravans.

The US Department of Homeland Security told state and local law enforcement agencies that it has received reports that truckers plan to “potentially block highways in major metropolitan cities,” also to ward off vaccine mandates and other health measures.

“It’s important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the impact of this lockdown is, the potential impact, on workers, on the supply chain, and that’s where we’re most focused,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Paris and Brussels prohibit entry to the “Freedom Convoy”

While the Canadian authorities have described the blockade as illegal and have asked the protesters to return to work, the movement has sparked similar aftershocks in France, Australia and New Zealandwhere many also express their frustration over two years of restrictions since the pandemic appeared.

In France, the demonstration began on Wednesday, February 9, in Nice, in the south of the country, and moved on to Paris. Also, the organizers announced that they would take their discontent to Brussels, a city that houses the main institutions of the European Union. Departures are expected from more cities in the country.

As a preventive measure, in the last hours the Police of the French capital announced that the protesters will be denied entry to the city, from February 11 to 14, citing the risk of public disorder.

Likewise, the regional government of the Belgian capital announced in a statement that it prohibits the entry of the “Freedom Convoy” into the city.

“The Federal Police will control motorized vehicles on the main roads to Brussels that come to demonstrate in Belgium. The Region and the City of Brussels will issue decrees prohibiting demonstrations with trucks on their territory,” the statement said, adding that the authorities still they have not received any request for protest.

With Reuters and AP