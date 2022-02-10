As you know, a Nintendo Direct very full-bodied, which presented several great games to the public, many of which are planned for this year. Among the various games that took the virtual stage while streaming, we have also seen Splatoon 3returned with a new trailer and with a clue that may even have revealed the release date.

Hiding curious details or even riddles is a practice that has become very widespread in recent years, which in a certain sense makes the trailer itself almost “interactive”, and many times this information has actually turned out to be true. However, it is rare to see Nintendo approaching such mechanics, and this makes the fact even more curious.

If we take a look at the trailer for Splatoon 3 and we go about 55 seconds from the startyou may notice what for all intents and purposes looks like a QR Codehidden in the gray bar at the top left, next to where the data of the current game are described.

Some users have tried to scan this code, which inevitably has to be enlarged and cleaned: given the quality of the video, the accuracy of the code is not excellent, it is actually difficult to have a precise answer, however it seems that the date of exit hidden inside it either “Summer 2022”. There is no absolute certainty, especially since one of the tests even gave as a result “18 August 2022”which would still be this summer, but given that the result gave different results, it is not necessarily true.

In any case, we remind you that Nintendo has not yet announced any release date or period for Splatoon 3, so we invite you to take this information simply as a rumor.

