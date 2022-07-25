Canada | Three dead in a shooting in Canada – The target was possibly homeless people

Two people and the shooter have died in a Canadian shooting in British Columbia, Canada.

Three one person has died in a shooting that happened early Monday in Canada. The shooter is one of the dead.

The shooting incident took place around six in the morning in Langley, British Columbia, about 45 kilometers from Vancouver.

The man shot four people. Two died and two were injured. At least one of the injured is in critical condition in hospital. The suspect was killed by police bullets.

Canada’s Yleisradio CBC’s, the BBC and ABC’s according to the shooter’s target would have been homeless people. According to the police, the motive is not yet known. According to the BBC, the suspect is already known to the police.

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing and it is not yet known whether the shooter acted alone. Preliminary signs point to the shooter acting alone.

Shootings is significantly rarer in Canada than, for example, in the United States, where shootings are common.

In May The Canadian government proposed tightening gun laws. Canada wants to ban the sale and purchase of handguns. The reason is homicides committed with firearms, the number of which has been increasing in recent years.

Terrestrial worst mass shooting happened in 2020, when a man shot numerous people and set several houses on fire. 23 people died in the mass shooting.

