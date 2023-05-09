Ottawa has expelled a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker and his family over his criticism of Beijing, particularly over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority. “Canada has decided to declare Zhao Wei persona non grata,” announced Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. “I was clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home,” she added.