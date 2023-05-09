Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tampere | The driver emptied the smoking bus and used a powder fire extinguisher

May 9, 2023
in World Europe
Smoke started rising from the TKL bus in the middle of the trip on Monday evening in Tampere.

8.5. 21:35

Passengers the Tampere city transport bus started smoking while driving in Tampere’s Hervanta on Monday evening.

Pirkanmaa’s rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized transport vehicle fire on Ahvenisjärventie at half past eight in the evening.

Firefighter on duty at the Pirkanmaa rescue service Johannes Valkama says that the driver had emptied the bus of passengers after noticing smoke.

Valkama says that although there was smoke coming from the bus, there was no question of a fire. Valkama estimates that the smoke formation was possibly caused by overheating of the brakes or bearings.

Before the arrival of the rescue service, the bus driver had contained the smoke with a powder fire extinguisher.

