Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared a state of emergency for the first time in the country’s history in response to protests against restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, against vaccination and the covid-19 passport.

Trudeau has explained that this measure will be “limited in time”, its use will be “responsible and proportionate” and has assured that the Army will not be used. With this declaration, the Police will have “more tools” to arrest or fine protesters and also protect key infrastructure for the country.

“The scope of these measures will be limited in time, geographically specific and proportional to the threats they seek to address. It will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies, at all levels, where needed across the country,” Trudeau said on his official Twitter profile.

In this sense, he stressed that it will serve to keep “Canadians safe” and to “protect people’s jobs” after three weeks of protests against the restrictions that will no longer be legal protests, but “an illegal occupation.”

“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” the Canadian president stressed, adding that this law gives the government substantial short-term powers to deal with a crisis of major proportions.

“More fuel to the fire”



However, the Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, has been opposed to the application of this law, since according to him “it could add fuel to the fire”: “So far we have not had any problems in Quebec,” he remarked, adding that while the law in Ottawa could be useful, “it will not help the social climate.”

For her part, the ‘premier’ of the province of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson, has highlighted, along the same lines as Legault, that this law could have “radical effects” and unforeseen and far-reaching negative consequences.

“Illegal actions cannot be tolerated, but the situation in each province and territory is very different and cannot be addressed. with a single measure,” said Stefanson.

On the other hand, the deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, has explained that banks will be able to seize the personal accounts of those who participate in these protests and in addition, the insurance of any activist’s vehicles may be suspended.

In addition, the Canadian authorities are preparing an expansion of the terrorist financing regulations to include cryptocurrencies and online fundraising platforms.

“We are making these changes because we know that these platforms are being used to support illegal blocking and illegal activities that are harming the Canadian economy,” Freeland said, adding that the order will cover “both personal and corporate accounts.”

This Sunday the security forces cleared the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, one of the most important roads that connects Canada with the United States that was blocked by anti-vaccines since last Tuesday. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters continue to camp in Ottawa.

As part of the altercations, at least 13 people have been arrested this Monday near the main US border crossing in southern Alberta for having access to weapons. Specifically, the Police would have seized long-range weapons, pistols, several sets of bulletproof vests, a machete, a large amount of ammunition and high-capacity firearm chargers, according to the Canadian network CBC.