Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Billionaires Elon Musk donated approximately $ 5.7 billion worth of Tesla shares to the charity

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The donations took place last fall around the same time as the stock sales, in which Musk sold a total of about $ 16 billion worth of Tesla.

Electric car company CEO of Tesla Elon Musk last year donated about $ 5.7 billion worth of its company shares to charity.

The value of the shares is about five billion euros.

The donations appear to have been made by Musk to the authorities notification. Among other things, the news was reported Wall Street Journal and a news agency Bloomberg.

Donations took place in November. At the same time, Musk also sold its shares worth a total of about $ 16 billion (about $ 14 billion).

The name of the charity has not been made public.

Musk also exchanged 22.9 million options for Tesla shares last year, the Wall Street Journal says.

Because of last year’s income, donations may be a tax-sensible activity for Musk.

Donations of valuable stocks are favored by the rich in the United States because of tax deductions.

See also  Disruptions in Autofiori due to construction sites and intense traffic: 14 kilometers of queue between Pietra and Savona

Tesla shares were traded at a price of more than $ 1,060 at the time of the donations. The stock’s closing price on Monday was only about $ 876.

In tax deductions, the value of donations is determined on the basis of the prices paid for the share on the date of donation.

Last in the fall, the director of the UN World Food Program called on billionaires to help solve the world hunger problem.

Elon Musk replied On Twitterthat if the World Food Program tells us how $ 6 billion will solve the famine, he will sell Tesla shares right away.

The World Food Program declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal on whether Musk had donated shares of Tesla to the organization.


#Billionaires #Elon #Musk #donated #approximately #billion #worth #Tesla #shares #charity

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Rocha-Zamora 'shake' and the Chemist Benítez's traps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.