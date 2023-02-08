The Dutch team sprinters go for their sixth European title. Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set a time of 42.272 seconds on the slopes of Grenchen, Switzerland, by far the best. In the final they will meet Great Britain, which achieved the second fastest time with 42.997.

In qualifying, the Netherlands already set the best time (42.826), then with Tijmen van Loon in the position of Hoogland. The final is around 7.15 pm.

The Dutch women may return to the team sprint for the battle for bronze. Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van de Wouw and Steffie van der Peet were faster than the Polish women in their heat. Their time (47.368) was third, resulting in a duel with the French team. The final will be between the German title defenders and Great Britain. Just like in qualifying, Germany set the best time: 46.456.

The Dutch women won the team sprint title in 2021 and finished second on the smaller track in Munich last year.

Team sprinters take bronze

The Dutch track cyclists won a bronze medal in the team sprint at the European championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van de Wouw and Steffie van der Peet were clearly faster than the French women and came to a time of 47.431 seconds.

In the team sprint, an Olympic event, three riders enter the track for a time trial over three laps. After each lap, a rider drops out, after which the latter sets the time. The Dutch women won the European title in the team sprint in 2021 and finished second on the smaller track in Munich last year. Shanne Braspennincx participated both times. The Olympic champion in the keirin part skips the European Championship.

The title was again for the German women, who beat Great Britain in the final. Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set a time of 46.865.



Philip Heijnen third on the scratch

Philip Heijnen has delivered the first medal at the European track cycling championships in the Netherlands. The 22-year-old rider from Wanroij captured the bronze in the elimination race, a part in which a group of riders ride a number of laps on the track, where the rider who crosses the finish line last has to leave the race.

Heijnen held on for a long time, but eventually had to let two riders go. The European title was for the German Tim Torn Teutenberg, the silver went to the Portuguese Rui Oliveira. Defending champion Elia Viviani, also two-time world champion in the non-Olympic part, retired early.



Maike van der Duin just missed the podium on scratch at the European Championships Maike van der Duin finished just next to the podium at the European track cycling championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. Two riders had broken away from the large group halfway through the race over 10 kilometers and sprinted for the win. That was for the Portuguese Maria Martins. The Spanish Eukene Larrarte Arteaga captured the silver. Van der Duin was surprised in the sprint for third place by the Polish Daria Pikulik. The 21-year-old Assense was already second twice at a World Cup in the part where a group of riders sprint for the win after 40 rounds. Van der Duin also took silver in the omnium at the last World Cup.





