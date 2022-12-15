Home page World

The matchstick puzzle causes a sensation

Which match needs to be moved to make the equation correct? A riddle gets a lot of attention online, as does an extra-creative answer.

Munich – A puzzle is receiving numerous reactions across platforms these days. On the one hand at tik tok. The “mathtutorhub” channel has a fairly low number of followers – but the video with the puzzle (as of December 11) has already collected 620,000 views and more than 1000 comments.

Which match needs to be knocked down here?

The task is: imagine the lines as matchsticks. And fix the math equation that’s so naturally wrong by just flipping a single matchstick. A festival for fans of small tricky puzzles apparently – otherwise not so many would pass the time with it.

Particularly tricky answer to riddle is celebrated

For other reasons, too, the same enigma persisted Reddit through the ceiling. There were 72,500 reactions and 2,000 comments for a screenshot. Who not only shows the task itself, but also one who made it particularly easy for himself. He grabbed the matchstick out of the plus and posted “6 – 4 ≠ 4”.

Also somehow correct. But probably not how the task is intended. “Wait, this isn’t how you’re supposed to be playing the game” is the title of the Reddit thread. But the user, who makes it particularly easy, still makes people laugh. Just like the smart guy who writes: “There are no matches, only pixels” – almost 5,000 likes are the reward.

And which matchstick do you have to move to solve the puzzle? “8 – 4 = 4”, suggests one and is correct. “There are at least three answers,” writes another. Others see even more “5 + 4 = 9” and “0 + 4 = 4” are among them. If you’ve found a solution that satisfies you, give yourself a pat on the back. Even if it’s just a creative one like the user above. He also gets a lot of Reddit attention Tip entry on a restaurant receipt. (lin)