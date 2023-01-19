A new appliance is being implemented with force in the kitchen, the air fryer or ‘air fryer’. This appliance has carved a niche for itself in the kitchens of more than one, as it allows you to prepare healthier dishes with less fat and get dishes with fewer calories. As it is an appliance that has just landed in the kitchens of the Spanish, many wonder what foods can be cooked and how this appliance should be used. It is important that you know what elements you can introduce and what not so that it does not get damaged.

One of the best plans you can do in winter is to watch a movie at home accompanied by some good popcorn. The first thing you should do is choose a movie and prepare your popcorn. If you want to avoid the classic popcorn cooked in the microwave, you can opt for a healthier option, cooking this food in the air fryer. Its system works like an oven, the hot air moves throughout the food, but without the need to submerge the food in oil, which reduces calorie intake.

If you are thinking of preparing your popcorn in the air fryer, you only have to follow a series of steps and you will be able to enjoy that traditional accompaniment to an afternoon of movies at home. In addition, popcorn cooked with this appliance can be a much healthier food than if you prepare it in the microwave.

How to make air fryer popcorn



To prepare your air fryer popcorn you will need:

– ¼ of a cup of corn in grains.

– 2 teaspoons of olive oil.

– Salt.

All the steps to cook some popcorn in your air fryer:

1. Prepare your air fryer. You should place aluminum foil in the bottom of the basket, but leaving the sides as free as possible so that the air circulates well.

2. Add olive oil or butter over the corn kernels.

3. Next, place the beans in the air fryer basket that you previously lined. You must make sure that they are not piled on each other, they must be placed in all areas.

4. Place the basket in the fryer and cook at 205º Celsius for 5 minutes.

5. When you stop hearing the popping of the corn kernels you can open the air fryer and remove the basket. If you notice that some kernels have not popped, you can return the basket to the fryer and leave it for another three minutes.

6. Take the popcorn to a container and add the salt to your liking.