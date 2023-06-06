From “we all sink. We’re all done. We are going to jail” to express his admiration for President Gustavo Petro and express his excuses for the damage caused by some audios leaked to the press, on Monday night the politician and former senator Armando Benedetti took his emotion to another level. By means of a trill, the same means with which he immolated himself and set fire to the Government the previous week, he assured that everything was due to the fact that, dissatisfied with what he had been given politically, “in an act of weakness and sadness” he left take “for the rage and the drink”.

The audios, released by the magazine Week, They have put the government in a bigger bind. This is the biggest scandal of the ten months of Petro’s presidency, which led to criminal complaints against him filed by two opponents this Monday before the Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives, a body that investigates the actions of presidents. The complainants, the former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez and senator Miguel Uribe, consider that Petro must explain the financing of his 2022 campaign. This is because in the audios Benedetti, head of that campaign, tells Laura Sarabia, then chief of staff of the President, that if he spoke about what happened, they could all go to prison. “We all sank. We’re all done. We are going to jail, we finish all the son of a bitch, ”he is heard saying.

These statements generate special suspicion not only because Benedetti, Sarabia and Petro toured the country together promising a government of change, but also because he threatened to reveal the origin of 15,000 million pesos that he says he obtained in the Caribbean region, where Benedetti is from. and in which Petro obtained a resounding victory. His discomfort, apparently, was unleashed by the excessive prominence that Sarabia had been acquiring in the Government, in contrast to his low visibility. Benedetti, as he himself admits in his most recent tweet, wanted to occupy a more important position in Colombia and considered his role as ambassador to Venezuela as a kind of exile.

Petro did not hesitate to also respond via Twitter, his favorite means of communication, from where he clarified that “in no interview or in audio has it been shown that I have committed a crime. It is a simple coup attempt to stop the fight against impunity”. “I do not accept blackmail,” she said. This, at a key moment in which the deep reforms proposed by the Government are being discussed in Congress, which this scandal has already paralyzed; when the JEP continues to denounce paramilitaries, and when political movements begin to activate for the regional elections in October.

