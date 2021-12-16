The film saga of Terminator She is no stranger to the world of video games. Its premise about a battle of humans versus machines in a post-apocalyptic world lends itself well to this medium. Of course, it has had from somewhat funny titles to others that have failed to capture the exciting action of the movies.

Although in the cinema it seems that the saga will take an indefinite break, we will continue to see it in the field of video games. A recently launched expansion from Terminator: Resistance, which has won over fans despite a mixed critical reception. Now a new RTS has just been announced within this universe.

Prepare your best strategies to take victory in the new Terminator game

RTS (real time strategy) are a well-known genre and widely used by the saga Age of Empires. These generally put us to collect resources, maintain towns and build armies to face the computer or other opponents. Although we do not intend to relate it to a game of TerminatorNow that we see it, we think that it is a very ad-hoc genre.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is the name of this new RTS that will take us back to the universe created by James cameron. As the title indicates, this game will take us to the alternate timeline that we saw in the last film of the saga. So we will have a chance to find out more about this future without John connor.

The single player campaign will put us in control of a commander of the founders’ faction who will use his army to fight against Legion. Those who do not remember, Legion is the new villain of Terminator and it’s a sort of alternate version of Skynet. They both have a plan to eliminate humanity with powerful robot warriors and time travel.

At its launch, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance You will have three different factions to choose from: Founders, Legion and the Endurance. This title will be released in 2022 for PC, if it caught their attention they will have to be pending to know its exact release date. Can we expect a cameo from good Schwarzenegger?

