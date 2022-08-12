Without a shadow of a doubt Can Yaman he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the Turkish actor would have refused one job offer from Maria De Filippi. The reason? Let’s find out together.

Over the last few hours Can Yaman ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the actor the protagonist of a gossip there have been some rumors relating to a job offer received by Maria De Filippi.

According to rumros circulating on the net, the famous Turkish actor would have declined theInvitation of the host to work for the program The mole. The latter will return to the air on the Italian small screen after years of absence. In detail, Maria De Filippi would have asked Can Yaman to participate as envoy.

However, as explained by “Novella 2000”, it seems that the Turkish actor has rejected the proposal because of the chacet:

According to the actor’s managers it would not have been adequate to the effort that Yaman would have had to make to speak 24/7 in Italian, which we remember is not his mother tongue, and therefore the proposal would have been brutally rejected.

However, it is Filippo Bisciglia who a could take the place of the Turkish actor a The mole. We are not currently aware of the reliability of this news. The only ones information certain that we have are those released during the presentation of program schedules 2022/2023: