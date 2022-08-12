At the end of last month news surfaced that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has entered external playtesting, and it seems the game still has a long way to go considering that “it lacks directionWhile no gameplay screenshots or footage have been made public, videos seen by insiders suggest development may have restarted.

Several people who took part in the Beyond Good and Evil 2 playtest shared with Exputer their thoughts on the game, and someone said they believe the game “it lacks direction“. Another said he didn’t have.”idea of ​​what I was doing while playingAccording to leaked videos and screenshots that have not been made public, the game looks less complete than the version Ubisoft showed at the end of 2018.

The lack of direction wouldn’t be something that surprising when you consider that a new lead writer has started working on the game. This would imply that there is very little to tell at the moment and even suggests that development may have undergone a reboot, after the original director, Michel Ancel, abandoned the project and the industry in 2020 following allegations of toxic behavior. . All sources believe the game is still “years away“from the exit.

Other details that emerged from the playtest concern the customization of the characters, which will allow players to create their own character starting from a selected number of presets. Apparently all the characters have “typical customization options“While it appears the testers have only seen a small section of the game, the hope is that Ubisoft will be able to show more in the near future.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.