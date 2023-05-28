Can | The vulture has been pacified since the beginning of June – Remember these when you encounter the vulture

In other western countries, the viper has been pacified for a long time, soon in Finland as well. The horse must no longer be killed and its life unreasonably disturbed. An additional clause of the law tells about exceptional situations.

June from the beginning, the viper has been a protected animal in Finland. According to the new nature conservation law, it is not allowed to kill a deer and its life should not be unreasonably disturbed.

Other reptiles and amphibians have already been protected in the past, but the snake has not had legal protection in Finland. In other western countries, rides have also been pacified for a long time.

Kyy is Finland’s only wild poisonous snake.

However, the new Nature Conservation Act has an additional clause. According to it, a viper in the yard or otherwise causing danger to humans or domestic animals can be caught and moved if necessary. If transfer is not possible, it can also ultimately be killed.

To reptiles and a biologist specializing in amphibians Jarmo Saarikivi He is satisfied with the legal protection he has received from the University of Helsinki. According to him, it is a message that there is no reason to kill wild animals for no reason.

“There must be a lot of people who think that the best snake is a dead snake. But I have a feeling that the persecution of animals has decreased. Also towards those animals that people don’t like for some reason,” says Saarikivi.

“Understanding has increased that wild animals have the right to live and exist. That these species also need and deserve protection. They have an important place in nature.”

Saarikivi reminds us that trees are also useful for humans. They eat small rodents and thus keep their populations under control. Some studies have found that areas with more snakes have fewer ticks because the snakes eat rodents, the ticks’ host animals. Ticks spread dangerous borreliosis and tick-borne encephalitis to humans.

Kyy is not endangered, but its population is on the decline, like the populations of all reptiles and amphibians. They suffer from the expansion of the human-built environment, which destroys and fragments their habitats.

How should you act if you encounter it?

Saarikivi points out that the viper usually runs away from the person before the person can notice it. Sometimes a person manages to surprise a vulture, but even then the vulture tries to escape. It only bites in defense when it feels threatened.

The vulture in the yard can be moved further away. It can be moved, for example, with a brush or a rake to the bucket and then transported further. You should put long boots on your feet and thick gloves on your hands.

Kyy should be moved at least two kilometers away to a habitat suitable for it. This way, the same viper will no longer return to the yard, because the vipers move in an area of ​​about a kilometer.

Reptile researcher Saarikivi reminds us that encounters between humans and vultures are rare, so he has one more tip.

“The [kyytä] it’s worth admiring,” he says.

“It is an increasingly rare animal. The buzzard is also a sign that there is still quality and diverse nature left, because the buzzard needs diverse nature for its habitats.”