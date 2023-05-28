With the recent arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomZelda has once again become one of the favorite subjects of many cosplayers, as demonstrated in this case by the model nic_the_pixie presenting a new one princess cosplay focused on the character in question.

With the game destined to remain in the spotlight for a long time to come, we can expect a new slew of themed reinterpretations also by female cosplayers, reinvigorated by the return to the scene of the historic Nintendo series and by the fact that the new chapter has proved to be a another global masterpiece.

Nic_the_pixie proposes the classic dress of the Princess, as it also appears in Breath of the Wild: it is Zelda in her standard version with a blue dress, particularly regal and refined but also able to guarantee her a certain mobility in every situation.

It is therefore from a version of Zelda that is always current. Nic_the_pixie has also succeeded in reproducing each part of the costume in a very precise and faithful way, complete with related details and accessories. “My first Zelda cosplay,” reads the accompanying message, with the cosplayer explaining how she too was kidnapped by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

