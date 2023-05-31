The birth certificate is one of the most important documents, both in Mexico and internationally, and it is because it contains such relevant data as the date of birth and place of birth.

Considering the relevance of the birth certificate in our daily lifemany will wonder if corrections can be made to this online, and here we will tell you if that is possible or not, at the same time as we will give the steps to follow for the process.

Can it be done online? How to correct a mistake on your birth certificate step by step

As we mentioned at the beginning, the most vital document of a person, taking into account the number of texts that can be extracted from it, is the birth certificate, due to the information it containscoupled with the fact that from this you can carry out various procedures.

Thus, in the event that a person’s birth certificate presents some type of mistakeit is most likely that this constitutes an obstacle to carry out other types of procedures, so it is necessary to carry out the required corrections.

In this sense, it must be taken into account that, according to the Government of Mexico, a Mexican birth certificate can only be corrected in the following cases:

*First of all, if the birth certificate has an error

*Secondly, if the registered person needs to carry out some correction to adapt it to their social and legal reality

In this context, it must be made clear that the correction of a birth certificate, although part of it can be done online, success can only be ensured by appearing at the Civil Registry offices closest to your home to make the request for correction through a email sent to the agency, which can be consulted in the directory of Links to the Certificate Correction Areas in the Civil Registries.

Thus, for the Civil Registry to carry out the corresponding correction of the birth certificate, the request to the email must have the following requirements:

*In the subject of the email you must write “Correction request”

*In the body of the email you must attach the CURP files and birth certificate, both scanned and in PDF format

* Likewise, in the body of the email you must put the full name of the person, sex, date of birth, entity of birth and municipality of registration, as well as the number of the certificate and the book number

*Finally, in the body of the email you must describe in detail the description of the error that needs to be amended

After sending the email, the birth certificate correction request must be followed up through the Civil Registry offices, since it will depend on whether the document is corrected or not.