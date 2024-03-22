Because there are currently thousands of workers in the Mexican formal sector paying a loan to the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) it should be noted that, In the event that someone lost their job, this would not mean that they would also lose the house they are paying for..

It was through its official social media accounts where the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) made it clear that, in the event that a worker in the formal sector loses his job, You have the benefit called Unemployment Insurance, which protects you from losing your home..

Through the Unemployment Insurance of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), workers in the Mexican formal sector who have lost their job while paying the loan They will only pay 10% of the monthly financing payment, plus insurance and commissions.

It is in this way that, as indicated on the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), the remaining 90% of the credit will be covered with the resources of the Payment Protection Fund for a period of up to six months every five years.

Meanwhile, the requirements to apply for Infonavit Unemployment Insurance are the following:

*Your credit was granted after 2009.

*Have had an employment relationship of at least six months.

*Have one month of unemployment, as long as it was not due to a pension, disability or disability.

*Other requirements established in the program bases. Consult them at portalmx.infonavit.org.mx, in the I have a credit section, Solutions for you section.

Can Infonavit TAKE AWAY your HOUSE if you lost your job and have not finished paying the loan?/Photo: Infonavit

In addition to the above, to access Infonavit Unemployment Insurance, you must follow the following steps:

*Enter My Infonavit Account.

*Go to the “Balances and Movements” section.

*Check if you have available months to apply for Unemployment Insurance (Payment Protection Fund).

*Make the payment of the indicated amount.

Finally, keep in mind that you can consult this data by calling Infonatel at 800 008 3900 from anywhere in the country or by going to your nearest Infonavit Service Center (Cesi).

Can Infonavit TAKE AWAY your HOUSE if you lost your job and have not finished paying the loan?/Photo: Freepik