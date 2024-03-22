lThe Colombia Under 17 Team lost its last match in the group stage of the South American category played in Paraguay. The team led by Carlos Paniagua fell 4-1 this Friday at the Carfem stadium in Ypané.

Despite the resounding defeat, Colombia will play in the final phase of the tournament, as it had already secured qualification after winning the first three games it played (1-0 against Venezuela, 3-0 against Argentina and 2-0 against Peru).

Paniagua, with the place already ready in the finals, decided to put a mixed roster to give several of the starters a rest, taking into account that they had been playing every other day. And he paid dearly for that decision.

The goals of Brazil's victory against Colombia

Brazil, which arrived in need at the last date, gave a lesson in forcefulness. At 16 minutes, a counterattack left Juliana Melo ready to score with a cross shot and thus open the scoring.

At 31, a lost ball in the middle of the field left the Colombian defense badly stopped and Juliana Melo repeated to make it 2-0.

A bad start by Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who left a ball dancing in the area, allowed Ana Elisa to make it 3-0, in the 43rd minute.

Already in the second stage, another quick attack from Brazil allowed Giovanna Waksman to score the fourth goal, in the 54th.

Colombia achieved the discount in the 68th minute, when Nikol Rojas took advantage of a rebound to score: he collected a ball after a shot hit the post by Reina Sofía Torres.

The National Team finished in second place in group B, with 9 points, one behind Brazil. Argentina, with 5; Peru, with 3, and Venezuela, with 1, said goodbye to the contest. In A, those classified were Paraguay and Ecuador.

Positions of the South American U-17 women's team Photo:SofaScore Share

The final phase of the tournament will begin on Monday, at a time to be determined. On the first day of the final quadrangular, Colombia will face Paraguay. The first three will advance to the World Cup of the category, which will be played in the Dominican Republic.

