Can I apply for a green card if I am outside the United States? Uscis responds

Obtaining permanent residence, also known as a green card, is a complex process which involves carrying out a series of procedures and following all the guidelines before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Unfortunately, there are many myths and frauds around, so it is important to approach the corresponding authorities to resolve doubts, one of them, if It is necessary to be physically in North American territory to request this document.

U.S. immigration laws provide a number of options for individuals to apply for their green card. permanent which gives them the right to live and work legally in the North American nation. Eligibility requirements vary depending on the category of immigrant through which the application is submitted, all of which can be consulted in detail through the Uscis website.

You can apply for the green card through different figures such as, through a relative who is a US citizen or resident, as a worker, as a refugee, among other options, but if you are wondering if it is necessary to first enter the territory of the United States to carry out the process physically, the good news is that this is not the case.

Uscis explains that A person outside of United States territory can initiate their application through consular processing. But it is necessary to meet a series of requirements, including first having an approved immigrant petition and having a visa number available for you. If so, the next step is to approach a State Department Consulate abroad to, once you have the visa, begin the consular procedure or processing.

To apply for a green card from abroad, you must first apply for a visa.

What are the steps for the consular process that allows you to apply for a green card from abroad?

Although it is possible to apply for a green card while abroad, It is very important that before starting a consular process with the intention of obtaining that status, you have a way to demonstrate that you are eligible to receive a permanent residence card.

The simplest way to determine that a process can be started is to present a petition with the name of the family member or employer who will support you in the process, or first obtain refugee or asylum status.

Once the above is in place, the appropriate immigration petition must be submitted, as appropriate, for example, family-based, employment-based, or humanitarian. The USCIS will review all the documentation to issue its response. If it is negative, it is possible to appeal the decision; but if it is approved and is outside the United States, The National Visa Center of the Department of State will be in charge of notifying you that the green card has been granted. and what are the next steps to follow that include an appointment at the consular office.

Finally, it will be necessary to pay the corresponding fee for Uscis to process and generate your permanent card, which will be sent to you by mail once you are already in the United States.