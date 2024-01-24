The first general strike by unions began this Wednesday (24) in Argentina against the government of President Javier Milei, who took office just over a month ago with a program of liberal reforms that seeks to deregulate the economy and reduce the size of the State.

The strike, called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest trade union center in the country, which is linked to Peronism, has the support of opposition political parties and also other social organizations.

The strike, which has been occurring since 12pm (local time, the same as Brasília), is expected to continue until the early hours of this Thursday (25th) and mainly affects air transport, which already has hundreds of airline flight cancellations. state airline Aerolíneas Argentinas, and port activity, which was interrupted in some terminals. The banking association also joined the Peronist movement.

Demonstrations were recorded on the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities, with thousands of people gathering around Congress Square, where the CGT will be giving a speech against the libertarian government's measures.

The strike is being carried out against the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which came into force on December 29, still under judicial supervision at several points, and the Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines bill, which this Wednesday obtained the approval of the committees to continue the debate in the Chamber of Deputies.

These decrees, which Milei considers fundamental to modernizing the country and attracting investment, include measures such as the elimination of taxes, labor flexibility, the privatization of public companies and the commercial opening of Argentina.

The government described the strike called by the Peronist organization as “senseless, a complication and a waste of money”, and accused the CGT of trying to “complicate the lives of other Argentines and of having political interests”.

Presidency spokesman Manuel Adorni said this Wednesday that the strike does not “go against what the majority want: to live in peace in a country where things are beginning to be done well, understanding that it is an extremely complicated”.

The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, in turn, visited traders who did not join the strike and opened a telephone line to receive reports of possible blackmail or coercion for them to participate in the movement.

It is not the first time that Argentina has faced a general strike during a government that defends liberal agendas. During Mauricio Macri's administration (2015-2019), there were five. During the presidency of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), which ended with annual inflation of 211.4% and 40% poverty, none were called.

One of the sectors that did not join the strike was Argentine farmers, who emphasized through a joint statement the “need to continue working to promote economic development and strengthen social ties in the provinces”.

“We are fully convinced that the alternative to overcoming the crisis that is gripping our nation is to continue working”, they said, who also reaffirmed their support for the decree and the reforms of the Milei government, which they consider to be “beneficial for society”. . (With EFE Agency)