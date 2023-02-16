A recent survey of 2,000 American adults found that seven out of 10 believe apps are gradually replacing websites. With people relying on their phones for absolutely everything, it’s no surprise that more than one in four (26%) think they can go a year without using a standard desktop browser.

While 69% use their smartphone daily, only 44% report using their desktop or laptop just as often. Forty-six percent have done a full day of work entirely from their smartphone, and 42% have used it to file a tax return.

+ US senator asks Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

Conducted by OnePoll, the survey also found that if forced to choose between a smartphone and a computer, 59% would opt for the phone. Thirty-six percent think they could only go less than a day without their smartphone. iOS users have proven to be quite resilient, with 34% saying they can survive without a phone for a week, compared to 21% of Android users.

While entertainment (67%) and communication (66%) apps are among the most common, more respondents have a financial app on their smartphone (59%) than those who have news/magazine apps (28%).

“From work to play, our research shows that people are embracing the convenience of apps in all areas of their lives,” said Tony Mokry, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cricket Wireless. “Apps can also be a great way to try alternative services before committing.”