In it Mexico state Six deaths caused by the Influenza virus were registered, reported the Secretary of State Health, Francisco Fernández Clamont.

It should be noted that in the 2022-2023 seasonal influenza season, 145 deaths due to influenza have been confirmed, mainly in the states of Puebla (12.4%), Zacatecas (9.7%), Mexico City (9.0%), Nuevo León (9.0%) ) and Jalisco (6.9%).

In light of the deaths in Edomex, Fernández Clamont stressed that the State of Mexico received 2.1 million flu shots and, to date, 98.5% of the doses have been applied.

He also said that next March the state government will put the Coacalco Integral Hospital into operation and the executive project will be handed over to the federal government of General Valle Ceylan in Tlalnepantla.

He explained that the Coacalco Integral Hospital has 18 census beds, with an area for core specialties, general medicine, an emergency room, two operating rooms, and a toco-surgery room. He added that this can be expanded up to 25 beds.

“It would be integrated into the network of hospital services in the Coacalco, Ecatepec, Tultitlán eastern zone, Tultepec area and would provide great coverage in this geographical sector of the State of Mexico,” the official said in a media conference.

The Secretary of Health also reported that at the moment the Mexican entity registers five hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in the 25 hospitals designated for the care of the disease. He pointed out that the positivity rate ranges between 3 and 4%.