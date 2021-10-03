According to the American “The Brighter Side” website, the technology enables the body to produce “therapeutic agents on demand and in the exact location.”

Scientists at the University of Zurich have modified a common respiratory virus called adenovirus to deliver cancer-treating genes directly to cancer cells.

And unlike chemotherapy or radiotherapy, this approach does not harm normal healthy cells, which means that their negative side effects are minimized.

In this regard, Sheena Smith, who led the research team, said: “We trick the tumor into killing itself, by producing anti-cancer agents by its cells.”

The researchers’ findings found that after a few days of applying the innovation, the body produced more antibodies in the tumor “than is produced by other treatments”.

The researchers said that they are currently applying their technology in a project aimed at treating the Corona virus, which will allow the production of more antibodies to Covid in lung cells.