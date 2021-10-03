More problems for Luis Enrique ahead of the ‘final four’ of the League of Nations, where Spain opens fire next Wednesday against Italy in San Siro. To the long list of absences due to injury, we must now add the forced absence of Marcos Llorente, replaced by Bryan Gil, Tottenham midfielder.

In addition, the Pontevedra Brais Méndez, summoned on Saturday to replace the also injured Pedri, had to be replaced by the Brazilian Thiago Galhardo in the 71st minute of the league clash that faced Celta against Elche on Sunday at the Martínez Valero. In the Federation they fear that he could also cause a drop in the national team due to a sprained ankle.

The Madrid-born, multipurpose for the Asturian coach and also for Cholo Simeone at Atlético, ended Saturday’s game against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano with muscle problems. He put his hand to the adductor after his umpteenth sprint and completed the match by stretching and playing as a ‘popcorn’.

Finally, this Sunday he has undergone the pertinent medical tests and it has been known that he suffers an injury to his right thigh. The footballer is pending evolution and will undergo medical and physiotherapy treatment as well as alternative training. The rojiblanco central Stefan Savic, who also broke against Ronald Koeman’s team, will not be able to go with the Montenegro team either.

Everything indicates that Llorente will have no problem to be available under the command of Cholo Simeone in the next match of the colchoneros. The league break due to the FIFA dates and the fact that Granada-Atlético has been postponed from the ninth day play in favor of Llorente and his club. In principle, the media will be on October 19 to receive Liverpool at the Metropolitano, on the third day of the Champions League.

The emergency call from Bryan Gil for the senior team has triggered Luis de la Fuente having to look for a replacement for the footballer for the U21 qualifying matches for the 2023 European Championship. The Rioja coach has called in his place went to Gaspar Campos, Sporting de Gijón’s left-handed winger.