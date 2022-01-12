It may seem unusual, but it is real. A team from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel decided to test drive small goldfish in a robotic vehicle and the results were positive. The main objective of the experiment was to understand the navigation skills of fish outside their home environment.

Six goldfish (Carassius auratus) with 15 to 18 centimeters in length and 80 and 120 grams in weight were then selected. The fish were placed inside a wheeled aquarium, built for the research, consisting of a computer and a camera system to record their movements. In each experiment, the vehicle was positioned in different parts of a room and a target was set, with the fish having to drive to the target to receive a reward.

+ Detected presence of tropical fish in Arctic waters

The fish have been shown to be able to reach the target, which suggests that they have a navigational ability that goes beyond their home environment.

“The study suggests that the ability to navigate is universal and not restricted to the environment. Second, it shows that goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in a completely different environment from the one in which they evolved,” says Shachar Givon, one of the authors of the study, published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research. “As anyone who has ever tried to learn to ride a bike or drive a car knows, at first it is a challenge.”

You can see parts of the experience in the video below, made available by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev:

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

