The coach of the national team Honduras, the Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez, works with the 18 players he called for the friendly match on January 16 against Colombia in the US city of Fort Lauderdale.

The National Autonomous Football Federation (Fenafuth) reported that among those called by Gómez there is no player who plays for foreign teams. The selector of the “catrachos” will begin a micro-cycle of preparation.

After eight Concacaf octagonal matches played in 2021, Honduras closed in last place with three points, with three draws and five losses.

For Gómez, friendlies do not exist

Gómez is the fourth Colombian coach to lead Honduras, since the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, then with Reinaldo Rueda, current Colombia coach, who was followed by Luis Fernández Suárez, for Brazil 2014.

‘Bolillo’ spoke of the game, said it was not a friendly, that no one can qualify a meeting of this nature.

“We are working for the match with Colombia, because it is serious. Because people say ‘friendly match’, no, there is not, there is no friendly match. The selection all matches are serious,” said the Colombian DT.

His plan is very clear: “collectively, nothing, but individually if I want to see how the boys I brought react”.

Finally, Gómez left a complaint: “Honduras plays better outside and plays better outside because there are better courts, the courts in Honduras are bad.”

