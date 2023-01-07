The Ministry of Education is working on an order that will establish the bases for subsidies for the schooling of students in the first cycle of Infant (0-3 years) in private centers in the Region. The order is currently in the process of public consultation, as required by the Transparency and Citizen Participation Law, so that citizens and organizations can make suggestions.

Sources from the Ministry indicate that the order aims to “improve the enrollment rates of students in the first cycle of Early Childhood Education by subsidizing operating expenses in authorized private educational centers in our autonomous community, which are currently faced by families ».

“These are the Community’s own funds, it is a measure that seeks the progressive universalization of free education in the first cycle from 0 to 3 years as an educational stage, and adds to the measures undertaken with European funds, such as the construction of new centers, conversion of child care centers and points into nursery schools, and the creation of new places in public schools, which finance publicly owned Early Childhood Education places.

Likewise, they indicate from the Ministry of Education, with this measure “the freedom of choice on the part of families is also reinforced when choosing an educational center.”

From the team led by Mabel Campuzano they clarify that this action is in its first administrative step “and, later, the terms of said measure will be developed to determine the necessary credit and its scope.” Therefore, they affirm that it is still early to indicate the public money that will be invested in subsidizing Infant places in private centers and how many places there will be.

Those interested in participating in the public consultation process can do so until January 13, on the Transparencia de la Comunidad website.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education has also submitted two regulatory projects to public consultation. The first, an order with the objective of regulating the procedures for the certification, accreditation and recognition of the digital teaching competence, which is open until next January 10. The second, a decree that will establish the rules of organization and will establish the curriculum of Compulsory Secondary Education for adults. This last process ended on January 5th.