Criticized for offenses and speeches in support of Nazism in 2022, former podcaster Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, gave one more of his controversial statements this Thursday (5). According to him, women should carry guns on the streets to avoid harassment and ‘training’ to carry weapons would start at age 17, before they reached the age of majority.

The declaration also takes place in the same week that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree revoking the policy on carrying weapons in the country, encouraged during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Every woman should have and carry a gun on the street, they should be trained at 17 to shoot. Oh I wanted to see shit man do something ”, wrote Monark in his profile of twitter.

With 34,100 likes so far (the post was made at 4:50 pm yesterday), the ex-youtuber’s speech provoked critical reactions from internet users. “Disrespect for women is a culture in this country. You defend that the individual is killed but that the culture remains, is that it? Calado is a poet. Men must be taught to respect,” wrote one user of the social network.

According to the report Violence against Women in 2021, carried out by the Brazilian Public Security Forum, 56,098 rapes were registered in the security system against women (including vulnerable females). The growth in sexual violence records was 3.7% compared to the previous year.

Women’s movements and other civil society groups organize campaigns every year to criticize the high numbers of gender violence and education is part of the agenda, without pro-armament banners.

See reactions about the case:

Disrespect for women is a culture in this country. You defend that the individual is killed but that the culture remains, is that it? Calado is a poet. Men must be taught respect. — Bia Pontes (@beatrizpontesrj) January 5, 2023

Monark, what would be the solution for me who suffered sexual abuse at 9? Should training be earlier? — Joanna Maranhão (@Jujuca1987) January 5, 2023

Wouldn’t it be right to teach men to respect women? 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Carlos Manoel (@carlosmanoelpa) January 5, 2023

