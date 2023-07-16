The world of soccer will be watching Miami on Sunday, a city that is not usually associated with this sport. He will do it for a single man, the Argentine star Lionel Messiwhose presentation with Inter Miami promises to be the biggest party in the history of the American league (MLS).

Twenty-four hours after the event, the star from Rosario signed his agreement with the franchise co-owned by David Beckham for two and a half seasons, until 2025.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said in the official statement. “I can’t wait to start helping out here in my new home.”

Minutes before, Inter published the first images of Messi wearing his pink number 10 shirt on their social networks. “Yes, guys. See you in Miami,” says a smiling Messi at the end of the 40-second video filmed in the stadium. DRV PNK, where they work against time to complete the preparations for the big party on Sunday where, in addition to welcoming the idol, other special guests are expected.

This will be the party

Inter Miami fans await Messi.

Baptized as “The Unveil” (The Revelation) and broadcast worldwide on Apple TV +, the event will start at 6 local hours, in this venue located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 km north of Miami.

There were rumors published by local media that the organizers have tried to get the participation of Latino stars like Bad Bunny, Shakira or Maluma.



However, this Saturday the club published the official invitation, confirming that the invited artists are Camilo, a Colombian musician and singer-songwriter, and Ozuna, a singer from Puerto Rico. In addition to the Argentines Tiago PZK and Paulo Londra. Although it is not ruled out that there will be some last-minute surprise.

The highlight of the event will coincide with the halftime of the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be played by Mexico and Panama in Los Angeles (California), which will concentrate more fans of the beautiful sport in front of the screens.

Apple’s production, which has just started investing heavily in the MLS with a 10-year contract for 2.5 billion dollars, will include commentators in English and Spanish and a wide variety of cameras including the Skycam. The technological giant has already advanced that it will treat Inter matches in the Leagues Cup in a special way, the tournament between the MLS teams and the Mexican league in which it is expected that

Messi debuted with his new uniform on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

SPORTS AND AFP

