Voenkor Lisitsyn spoke about the Russian fighter who got angry and captured the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Three angry Russian servicemen stormed a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it wrote military commander Yevgeny Lisitsyn in his Telegram channel.

He retold the words of the commander of the assault detachment with the call sign Frontier, working in the Kremensk direction in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). According to the military, their unit captured the company’s stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a fighter with the call sign Dentist decided to storm the next stronghold. “The enemy showed all sorts of indecent gestures. The dentist got angry, threw at them with a grenade launcher and with two fighters went to beat off the opornik, and there were up to ten enemy people. As a result, the stronghold was taken,” Rubezh said.

Earlier, Rubezh said that his subordinate, a grenade launcher with the call sign Tapok, single-handedly captured three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya. According to the commander, the incident occurred when the detachment stormed the enemy stronghold at night. The military man brought ammunition to his colleagues and accidentally ended up in the same armory with the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but he was not at a loss and decided to pretend to be a Ukrainian. “In the night, an already occupied opornik slipped through and climbed into the opornik with the enemy. He showed ingenuity, started talking to them in Ukrainian, told them: “Boys, you need to run, now there will be an assault,” Rubezh shared. The Ukrainian military obeyed Tapka and came out of hiding, after which he ordered them to drop their weapons and captured them.