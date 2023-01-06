The married couple Camilo and Evaluna They have proven to be a pretty solid couple. Proof of this are the almost eight years of sentimental relationship, and the fruit of that great love, the birth of his daughter Indigo. However, from a television program on Telemundo, Mexico, the news came that the couple would not be having a good time due to a disagreement regarding her youngest daughter.

Camilo and Evaluna would have differences

According to what was detailed by the program ‘Al rojo vivo’, from the Mexican network Telemundo, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry were going through a complicated situation, apparently, for allegedly not reaching an agreement on the position of the ‘neutral’ genre that they want for Indigo.

Although it is only speculation, the truth is that, a few days ago, Evaluna published an emotional publication in which, as the cover, she appears giving a warm hug with Camilo.

Camilo and Evaluna giving each other a tender hug. Photo: Instagram Evaluna.

“This year (2022) will definitely be one that I will remember forever. Everything that was does not fit in a single post. God gave me the privilege of being Indigo’s mom. I gave birth at home as I dreamed without anesthesia and with Camilo and my family breathing and living each contraction with me. After giving birth I got mad at my body for looking so different. Until I loved him again and I thank him for everything he is capable of doing ”, reads the first lines of the extensive publication.

Evaluna ‘temperate’ of her husband

Lines below, Evaluna did not hesitate to throw flowers at her husband: “I became more and more crazy for my husband.”

Evaluna stated: “I hope to start 2023 with new challenges, more trips, more rest, more concerts, more family, more recipes, more laughter, more God in my life, and more love from Him to share with everyone. Happy New Year, beautiful family. I promise that I am always present. I love them”.