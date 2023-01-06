Yes, there are racing games that are more realistic, more beautiful and maybe even better. But still a new one Need for Speed always something to look forward to. Purely and only because there are few multiplatform racers that are so entertaining. Need for SpeedUnbound is no exception, but the game does have some important flaws.

Visually Need for SpeedUnbound completely different from its predecessors. It is a mix of caricature comics and realistic renderings. are characters cellshaded, just like the cool smoke and boost effects behind your car. But your car and the environment are ‘just’ realistic. A nice smooth style, if you ask us, that fits well with the arcade feeling of the game.

Into the story Need for SpeedUnbound

You race through the fictional town of Lakeshore, inspired by the American city of Chicago. The story starts in garage company Rydell’s Rydes, where your character – which you can choose and customize yourself – fixes up a car together with one Yaz. You can choose from a Dodge Charger R/T, Lamborghini Countach 25th and a Nissan Sylvia K.

When choosing your first car Need for SpeedUnbound it is important that you take into account both speed and maneuverability. In short: going for the coolest cart does not pay off. So we also now went for the sensible choice. Right, the Countach. A car with a turning circle of an inland vessel that is not very fast for this time.

By the way, we couldn’t be happy for very long, because shortly after you visually lifted your Countach to a higher level (it actually looked like a Terzo Millennio, cool!) Rydell’s Rydes is robbed. Everything with wheels is stolen, including our Lambo. Yaz turns out to be behind the deed. And that’s where the story actually begins. You and Rydell are left penniless until a chance to get back at Yaz presents itself. Through street racing.

There are also negatives

Enough about the story, how does that game play? Early on in the game – we promise you, before the heist – you’ll notice that Need for SpeedUnbound or arcade, but not easy. A bad start means a lot of fighting to get ahead. The front runners of the race have already disappeared on the horizon and are often almost impossible to catch up with. In addition, the controls of many cars are challenging.

If you do have a good start, you will notice that it is difficult to leave your opponents behind. To speak in game terms: you suffer a lot rubber banding. This is also the case if you are being chased by the police. Shaking off is necessary, but also very difficult and as you heat level only gets harder.

Tuning in Need for Speed ​​Unbound

Fortunately, tuning and customizing is another important part of the game. As you would hope, this is extremely well worked out. The possibilities are endless, you can as in previous NFStitles visually adjust almost every part of your car and the technical upgrades are also numerous. But: they are also nice for the price. And there we address another obstacle of the game.

To be allowed to participate in certain races, your car must be of a certain level and sometimes pay a large sum of money. And to get your car to that level you need to upgrade it. To pay for those upgrades, you have to race. But with those races, you don’t make a lot of money. Can you feel it coming? Sometimes you have to race endlessly, just to have enough money for your upgrades and the buy-in for a race.

In addition, your won money is only in the bank when you are in a safe house. And so it is important to get out of the hands of the coppers to stay. Because getting caught by the popo means no euros in the bank. And then the gravel even longer. Oh, and one last quibble: you race on ‘days’ and they change when you visit your safehouse. You can only restart a race four times per day if you set the difficulty to normal. Now think back to what we wrote about rubber banding.

Conclusion: buy or let go?

Does this sum ensure that you Need for SpeedUnbound want to leave behind? Well, not really. The racing is challenging and sometimes frustrating, but fun. There are only cool cars in the game and adjusting them is never boring. To top it all off, in addition to the above story mode, there is of course also an extensive online world where you can really have fun. The best and nicest NFS unfortunately it is not, but it is the most beautiful and pleasant addition to your collection.