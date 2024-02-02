Camilo and Evaluna are expecting their second child, according to international media

In the last few hours, it was learned that Camilo and Evaluna are about to become parents again, according to information published by the magazine ¡Hola!, from Spain. According to this well-known international media, The famous couple are waiting for their second child and they would soon announce the news to all their fans. As recalled, both artists announced the arrival of their first daughter, little Indigo, in April 2022 and they did so with a song. Now, they could repeat this formula, since they recently revealed that they will release a new song together.

The announcement comes at a significant time, coinciding with the fourth wedding anniversary of Camilo and Evaluna, who have become one of the most beloved and followed couples in the musical field. This pregnancy, which was revealed along with the release of the single “PLEASE“, is a testament to their love and the strength of their relationship, strengthened by music and family.

Is Evaluna Montaner pregnant?

According to the publication of the edition of the magazine ¡Hola!, from Spain, Evaluna Montaner is pregnant of her second son with the singer Camilo Echeverry. The couple would be more than happy, the news was received with great enthusiasm by their followers. Ricardo Montaner's youngest daughterwho is already the mother of Indigo, would already be 3 months pregnant.

Evaluna Montaner became a mother in 2022. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Evaluna/Camilo

Another detail that was revealed is that the spouses would still not know what the sex of their new heir is; also, that the birth of the little boy or girl would take place in mid-August of this yearwhich will keep the fans of international artists waiting.

How many years have Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner been together?

Camilo and Evaluna They began their relationship in 2014 and married in February 2020, recently celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. Throughout these years, they have shared their personal and professional growth with the public, consolidating themselves as one of the most stable and admired couples on the Latin American music scene.

Camilo and Evaluna got married in 2020. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

But not only that, because both have released music together and on several tours of Camiloshe has been present on stage where she performs her most popular songs and, also, behind the scenes, they even shared some photographs of each of their trips around the world, in which they always look happy and do not hide their signs of keen.

How many years apart are Camilo and Evaluna?

The age difference between Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner is minimal, the famous interpreter of 'Vida de Rico' was born on March 16, 1994, so he is currently 29 years old. For her part, Mau and Ricky's younger sister, she was born on August 7, 1997, and is currently 26 years old. ANDBetween the two there is only 3 years difference.