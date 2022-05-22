Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio passes the first round of Roland Garros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

María Camila Osorio advances to the Colsanitas Cup Semifinals

Maria Camila Osorio.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo. CEE

The Colombian reaches the second round with a rival to define.

Colombian Camila Osorio He passed the first round of Roland Garros this Sunday for the first time in his careerafter defeating the French Harmony Tan, invited by the organizers, by 6-4 and 6-3 in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The cucuteña, current 54 in the world, fell last year in the first round in her debut in the final table of the Parisian clay.

Her next rival will come from the duel between the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, world number 2 and defending champion, and the French Diane Parry.

That second round will take place on May 25.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #passes #Roland #Garros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

AC Milan Scudetto? Bierhoff knows how to do it: "Don't rush and get rid of negative thoughts"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.