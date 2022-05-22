Camila Osorio passes the first round of Roland Garros

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Maria Camila Osorio.
Cesar Melgarejo. CEE
The Colombian reaches the second round with a rival to define.
May 22, 2022, 06:04 AM
Colombian Camila Osorio He passed the first round of Roland Garros this Sunday for the first time in his careerafter defeating the French Harmony Tan, invited by the organizers, by 6-4 and 6-3 in 1 hour and 22 minutes.
The cucuteña, current 54 in the world, fell last year in the first round in her debut in the final table of the Parisian clay.
Her next rival will come from the duel between the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, world number 2 and defending champion, and the French Diane Parry.
That second round will take place on May 25.
