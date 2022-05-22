The German who won the championship with Milan in ’99: “We too weren’t starting favorites to win the championship. I did my part and I thought of becoming Italian to wear the blue …”
Instructions for the Scudetto: how to win on the last day. Signed: Oliver Bierhoff, champion of Italy with Milan in ’98 -99. “As happened to us, the current team was also little considered in the summer, so this too would be a huge success. The players should not be afraid of missing this opportunity.”
